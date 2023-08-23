Gov Mbah approves appointment into 13 boards in Enugu

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has approved appointments into 13 boards in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said the governor appointed Prof. Ngwu as the Chief Medical Director of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parkane and Uche Anya, Executive Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

Mr. Laurence Ani was appointed the Executive Secretary, Council for Arts and Culture.

“Governor Mbah also appointed Nnanyelugo Onyishi as the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, Dr. Sam Nwobodo, General Manager, Enugu State Investment Development Authority and Gerald Asogwa, General Manager, Enugu State Housing Development Authority.

READ ALSO: Enugu Gov, Mbah, assigns portfolio to commissioners

“Other appointees are – Dr. G.O.C. Ajah as the Chairman of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Dr. Amaka Ngene, Member 1, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) while Dr. Hyginus Bankho and Nwakaego Aja are Members 2 and 3 on the board.

“Others are – Emmanuel Nnamani as Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Rita Mbah, Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board and Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager, Rangers International Football Club.

“The appointments took immediate effect,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now