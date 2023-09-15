I was not elected to give excuses —Tinubu

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu says he was not elected by Nigerians to give excuses but to work hard to ensure the country is taken out of poverty and positioned for economic growth.

President Tinubu made the assertion in a statement on Thursday issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, when he hosted a 62-person delegation from Rivers State, at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation which comprised leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was led by a former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his successor, Siminalayi Fubari.

While addressing the delegation, Tinubu said it had been his resolve that Nigeria does not have any business being associated with poverty, insecurity or under-development with the assurance that under his leadership, the narrative would be “permanently and positively changed”.

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it,” he said.

“We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another.

“I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians. We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.

“Today, we may be swimming against the tide. But the waves will soon propel us forward from behind. We will achieve the goals and dreams of our forefathers. I am inspired by the nation of people I now lead.”

“I am the captain and chief salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time. Our people have high expectations for us,” he said.

