Troops uncover gun factory, recovers weapons in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have uncovered a gun factory at Kafachan, Jama’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The Media Officer of the operation, Capt. James Oya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

Oya said the troops arrested a suspected gunrunner, Napoleon John, and recovered various types of weapons and ammunition.

He said: “In line with our resolve to deal decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of crime as well as mopping up illegal weapons in our joint operation area, our troops have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue six abducted Gusau varsity students, others still with bandits

“This followed week-long intelligence operations that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John who has been on our wanted list.

“The suspect, who confessed to the crime, led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another miscreant identified as Monday Dunia.

“Dunia confessed to having been in the business for more than five years and fueled the crisis in Kaduna State and neighbouring Plateau.

“A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of 22 different weapons, including seven pistols, two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, two military grade AK-47 rifles, and nine revolvers.”

