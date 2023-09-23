Like Kebbi, Zamfara govt bans illegal mining, directs security agencies to ensure strict compliance

Determind to put an end to the activities of bandits and other violent criminals, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Saturday, issued a ban on illegal mining activities.

The governor also ordered law enforcement officials to take stringent action against violators.

Governor Lawal, who announced the ban in a statement by his spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that it’s time to end the destructive activity and implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people.

The governor also said that security operatives had been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

Lawal said: “The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.

“It is also a swift action to enable the State Government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State. We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.”

