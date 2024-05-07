Troops kill IPOB commander, 2 others in Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) identified as Tochukwu alias Ojoto and two others in Imo State.

In a post on its X handle on Tuesday, the army said the trio were killed during an encounter with the criminals at their camp in the Ihiteukwa area of the state.

It added that the operation was conducted with personnel of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The post read: “The troops conducted a successful special clearance operation across the general areas of Udda, Ihiteukwa, and Orsumoghu, along the borders of Orsu and Ihiala Local Government Areas of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

“The troops encountered members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who had been using the area as a sanctuary.

“The insurgents on sighting troops employed guerrilla tactics, lobbing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from concealed positions and riddling the roads with booby traps.

“Despite the terrorists’ guerrilla tactics, troops maintained their resolve and countered the attacks with tactical precision, employing superior firepower to neutralise Tochukwu and two others.

“The operation led to the recovery of firearms, communication devices, narcotics, and personal effects of the terrorists. Notably, two undetonated IEDs, six detonated IEDs, and bomb-making materials were recovered by the gallant troops.

“The operation has dealt a significant blow to the terrorists’ networks in the region.

“The IEDs and bomb-making materials were safely destroyed.”

