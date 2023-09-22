Tribunal verdict: Kano govt lifts 24-hour curfew

The Kano State government has lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following the ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal on Wednesday nullified Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

In a judgement delivered via Zoom, the panel declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the election.

The tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf and presented another one to the APC candidate.

In a broadcast the same day, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, announced the imposition of the curfew and warned breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said a combined team of security operatives had been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

However, in a chat with journalists on Thursday night in Kano, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, said the curfew had been lifted due to improved security situation in the state.

“In light of the improved security situation and the need to ease the hardships faced by our citizens, the government has decided to lift the curfew,” he stated.

