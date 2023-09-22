Repentant Boko Haram insurgent arrested for killing ex-wife in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested a repentant Boko Haram insurgent, Musa Dauda, for allegedly killing his ex-wife in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sani Kamilu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, said the suspect killed the victim identified as Hafsat Musa, and buried her at a farm inside the Muhammed Goni Stadium in the state capital.

He said: “The suspect invited the 45-year-old Hafsat to meet with him on her farm in the stadium premises on September 12 and the woman was nowhere to be found after honouring the invitation.

“The case was not reported to the police until a few days later when the decomposing body of Hafsat was discovered on the farm by her relatives.

“The police swung into action immediately, visited the scene, and evacuated the victim’s corpse to Umaru Shehu Ultramodern Hospital, Maiduguri for autopsy.

“The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 21, and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“Dauda said he saw Hafsat with another person on the farm and he clubbed her with a hoe on the head before she slumped and died.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.”

