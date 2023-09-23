MOHBAD: Nurses’ Association say personnel who injected late musician before death not licensed

The late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, was reportedly given an injection by one of the members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), but this has been refuted by the organisation, on Saturday.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, said on September 14 that the singer passed away at a Lagos hospital on September 12 after receiving an injection from a support nurse.

Additionally, the late Nigerian rapper’s nurse has been detained, according to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in a video she posted on Wednesday night to Instagram.

Clarifying the situation, Toba Odumosu, the council’s state secretary, claimed in a statement on Saturday that the person detained for injecting the late artiste is not a licenced nurse.

The association urged the media to confirm people’ credentials and professional status before designating them as healthcare practitioners, even though it fully supports the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

It also sent its sympathies to the late singer’s family and emphasised the necessity for professionalism in the handling of the ongoing inquiry into Mohbad’s death’s circumstances.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories.”

