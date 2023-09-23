Double trouble! FCTA says owners of impounded cars, tricycles will be prosecuted

In a bid to bring sanity to the transportation system of the Federal Capital Territory, the Director of the FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dr Abdulateef Bello, has stated that owners of impounded vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles will henceforth be prosecuted.

Bello who stated this on Friday when he visited some of the VIO Commands in the FCT where the impounded vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles were kept, said that the owners would appear before a mobile court set up to try various traffic offences.

The FCTA Director explained that offences that led to the impounded vehicles included parking in unauthorised areas, driving against traffic and operating unregistered and unpainted taxis as well as illegal motor parks.

“I always advise that it is cheaper to be on the side of the law to obey simple rules and regulations,” he said while addressing the Vehicle Inspection Officers.

“We have asked commercial motorists to register and operate within the defined routes and motor parks and not to pick indiscriminately from the road corridors.

“We have also told the tricycle operators to operate within the confines of the road plan, already agreed upon.

“They are not supposed to come into the city. They are supposed to transport people that are going into estates and towards suburbs of the city,” he noted.

Bello added that traffic regulations in the FCT have been reviewed, while fines will equally be reviewed upward.

