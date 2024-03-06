FCTA cracks down on ‘okadas’ to tackle insecurity in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is taking a tougher stance on commercial motorcycle operations, popularly known as “Okada,” in a bid to improve security within Abuja.

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has intensified enforcement efforts, leading to the arrest of several riders and the impoundment of motorcycles.

Dr. Abdulateef Bello, Director of DRTS, on Wednesday, emphasized the zero-tolerance approach towards “Okada” operators who contribute to the wave of insecurity in some areas of the capital.

He highlighted the reckless driving practices and disregard for traffic laws often associated with Okada riders, which not only pose safety hazards but also create opportunities for criminal activity.

This was during a clampdown exercise of commercial motorcycles on Tuesday in Kabusa, Abuja, to ensure a safe nation’s capital.

Represented by the Head of Operations, Deborah Osho, Bello revealed that the continued operation of Okada riders in the city had evolved from a traffic offense to a serious security breach, necessitating government intervention.

“The menace of commercial motorcycles is becoming so alarming. Resident hearts are always in their mouths whenever they close from work at about 6 pm; these Okada riders take the law into their hands to unleash havoc on residents by stabbing them and robbing them of their valuables,” Bello stated.

Dr. Bello specifically mentioned the area of Kabusa, notorious for bag snatching and other crimes. He stated that the DRTS, in collaboration with other security agencies, is targeting this area to curtail the excesses of Okada riders and ensure the safety of residents.

The DRTS enforcement exercise has sparked mixed reactions. While some residents welcome the crackdown, citing a reduction in crime and improved road safety, others express concern about the impact on their livelihoods. Okada riders often serve as a source of transportation for those who cannot afford other options.

The FCTA administration acknowledges this challenge. However, they maintain that the safety and security of residents must be prioritized. Authorities are exploring alternative transportation solutions to mitigate the economic impact on Okada riders while ensuring a safer Abuja for all.

The effectiveness of the FCTA’s approach remains to be seen. Whether the crackdown on Okada riders leads to a sustained decline in crime or simply displaces criminal activity to other areas requires further monitoring. Additionally, providing viable alternative transportation options will be crucial to minimizing disruption to daily life for Abuja residents.

