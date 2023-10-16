Tinubu appoints mandate secretary for newly formed FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as mandate secretary for the newly formed Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) Women Affairs Secretariat.

The Director of Press to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, confirmed the development in a statement posted on FCTA’s official X platform, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

President Tinubu had last week approved the formation of a Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s issues in the FCTA.

Ogunleye said Benjamins-Laniyi would play vital role in the FCTA’s mission to improving the well-being of women and children in the nation’s capital.

The statement read: “With over 35 years of experience as a communications consultant, social entrepreneur, international mentor, and environmentalist, Mrs. Benjamins-Laniyi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

“She has also showcased her commitment to women’s political participation by aspiring for a senatorial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022. As the Grand Matron of ‘Hope Again for FCT Women in Politics,’ she has played a vital role in encouraging and mentoring women in the political arena.”

