FCTA shuts two schools for operating below standard

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has closed two private schools for operating below minimum standards in the city.

The affected schools – Erudite Bright Kids at Kagini and Jane’s Angela School in Abuja Municipal Area Council – were closed during an operation to close all substandard education institutions operating in the FCT.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat of FCTA, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, who led the team, said the measure was to ensure quality of teaching and learning in schools.

The secretary added that the move was in line with the mandate of the Department of Quality Assurance charged with the core responsibility of school accreditation, monitoring and inspection.

He said: “In a normal situation, no school should be allowed to operate in the FCT without due registration, payment of dues and obtaining the necessary requirements.

“The secretariat through the Department of Quality Assurance is determined to sanitise the system for a better teaching and learning process.

“We will also intensify its efforts to ensure FCT schools compete favorably in the global education space.”

He urged the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) to enlighten their members on minimum standards and the need to key into FCT Administration educational policies.

