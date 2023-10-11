School proprietor, teachers arraigned for alleged pupils’ negligence in Edo

Police on Wednesday arraigned a 39-year-old school proprietor, Paul Okungbowa, at the Oredo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin, Edo State, for alleged breach of peace and negligence.

Okungbowa, who is the of Calvary Crown Academy, was arraigned alongside three teachers – Blessing Osarodion (27), Esosa Egharavba (29), and Isioma Nimen (35).

The proprietor was arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of peace and negligence.

He was accused of calling a parent “a prostitute” in public.

The teachers were charged with alleged unlawful abandonment of pupils kept under their care by exposing them to unnecessary danger.

The police prosecutor, ASP Abubakar Shuaibu, told the court that Okungbowa and the teachers abandoned two pupils kept in their care on September 29, 2021.

The offence, according to him, was punishable under section 267 of the Criminal Law of Edo State 2022.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Caroline Oghuma, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case to October 27 for hearing.

