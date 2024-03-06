Refuse compactor kills tricycle rider in Lagos

A refuse compactor fell from a Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) truck and killed a tricycle rider in the Surulere area of the state on Tuesday night.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Wednesday the truck was atop the Shitta Bridge when it developed a mechanical fault while in motion and collided with a Kia Saloon car.

He said the impact of the crash caused the compactor to detach from the truck and fall on a mini commercial bus and a tricycle under the bridge.

The permanent secretary added that the tricycle driver died on the spot.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, received a distress call through the Toll-Free Emergency numbers 767/112, at 2215hrs yesterday night.

“The Agency activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans with Emergency Response Teams responding from Onipanu followed with necessary equipment from Cappa Base, the hub of LASEMA heavy-duty equipment in a 5-minute record time at 2220hrs.

“It was observed that a LAWMA PSP compactor truck was involved in a multiple accident when it reportedly suffered mechanical error (disengaged propeller), lost control, and crashed into a Kia Rio Saloon car, registration number unknown, on Shitta Bridge.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene was that the compactor thereafter crashed down the side of the bridge onto a seven-passenger mini-bus (Korope) and a tricycle (Keke Marwa), killing the tri-cyclist instantly on impact.

“The remains of the tricycle rider were recovered from the scene of the incident and taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba for further processing.

“All the three vehicles involved in the multiple accidents were moved to Iponri Police Station while the LAWMA PSP compactor truck was taken to LAWMA yard at Ijora with the aid of the Agency’s Heavy Duty Equipment (Elephant) at midnight.

“In attendance at the incident scene were the LASEMA Response Team, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) of Surulere Divisional Office, and officers of the NPF from Iponri Police Station.”

