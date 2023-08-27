Insecurity: Katsina bans motorcycle, tricycle night operation in 19 LGAs

The Katsina State government has banned the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the night across 19 local government areas in a bid to enhance security in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu, said in a statement on Sunday in Katsina that the ban would be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., daily.

He said: “The order affects LGAs fully affected by banditry and other related crimes.

“Among them are Sabuwa, Dandume, Funtua, Faskari and Bakori.

“Others are Kankara, Danja, Kafur, Malumfashi, Musawa, Matazu, Danmusa, Safana and Dutsinma.

“Also affected are Kurfi, Charanchi, Jibia, Batsari and Kankia.

“Members of the public must understand that the purpose of the order is for the restoration of permanent peace in the affected areas.”

Katsina is one of the six states in the North-West affected by the activities of bandits with hundreds of people killed and abducted in the region in the last four years.

