Culture minister, Hannatu Musawa, confirms status as corps member

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has confirmed her status as a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Many Nigerians had demanded Musawa’s removal from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) after it emerged that she is currently taking part in the one year compulsory national service.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had last week revealed that the minister is a corps member serving in a law firm in Abuja.

The group demanded Musawa’s removal to enable to focus on her service.

The NYSC had also confirmed her status as a serving corps member in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Katsina-born Musawa insisted that she has not broken the NYSC laws by accepting to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

She, however, urged Nigerians to support her in the role.

The minister wrote: “It is true I am currently a corps member which I began eight months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001.

“There is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a minister and status as serving corps member.

“No part of any of them states that a serving corps member cannot be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before they can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law in Nigeria.”

