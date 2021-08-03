14 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto

At least 14 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, who disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday, said infected members were discovered during the ongoing NYSC orientation exercise in the state.

He said the corps members had been moved to the state isolation centre for prompt treatment.

The commissioner said the state has 787 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths.

Inname, who is also the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in Sokoto, said 19,557 people had been tested for the disease in the state.

