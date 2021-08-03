News
14 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto
At least 14 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto State.
The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, who disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday, said infected members were discovered during the ongoing NYSC orientation exercise in the state.
He said the corps members had been moved to the state isolation centre for prompt treatment.
READ ALSO: 25 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe
The commissioner said the state has 787 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths.
Inname, who is also the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in Sokoto, said 19,557 people had been tested for the disease in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....