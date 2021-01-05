731 corps members tested positive for COVID-19 – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said on Tuesday at least 731 members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Batch B had tested positive for COVID-19.

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the task force daily media briefing in Abuja, said the team tested the corps members using rapid diagnostic tests.

According to him, PTF tested 35,419 Batch B corps members, and 731 tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A of the exercise.

Mustapha said: “The COVID-19 cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation. There is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and it calls for surveillance.

“As at date, the COVID-19 statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases: 91,351; Cumulative tests: 958,911; Deaths: 1,318 and Week 53 recorded 57 deaths, the highest for any single week since we started.”

