Police condemns increase in use of unlicensed firearms in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State has condemned the increasing rate of the use of unlicensed and illegal firearms by some people in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in Ibadan.

Fadeyi condemned the use of unlicensed firearms saying “it was against the executive order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2019, who revoked the right of private individuals’ licences on fire arms or short guns in Nigeria”.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, was greatly concerned about the violation.

He added that the unlawful possession of firearms had motivated some people in the society to mastermind criminal activities such as looting and gang clashes among other social vices

The PPRO said, “The Commissioner of police wishes to urge the people of Oyo State not to hesitate to assist the police in bringing such elements to book by giving timely and accurate information about any unauthorised person(s) or group of persons found in possession of firearms.

“The CP wishes to state emphatically that the buck of this load of correction and restoration of sanity lies in the hands of parents, stakeholders, religious leaders, leaders of thought and all in positions of influence.

Fadeyi urged citizens to come together and educate youths and wards alike to shun the heinous act which was a threat to the nation’s peace and progress

He explained that efforts had been made to ensure that the right action was taken on the menace of ‘jungle justice’ to ensure that lives and properties of citizens were protected.

“Officers and men of the command have been motivated and encouraged to ensure effective discharge of their duties, adding that perpetrators of such acts would be brought to book. He said

