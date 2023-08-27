NAF hits suspected oil thieves, terrorists in air raids

The air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) and Operation Hadin Kai raided some illegal refining sites and terrorist hideouts across the country last week.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the operations in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the air raids were aimed at containing the activities of terrorists, militants, and other criminals destabilising the country.

He said the air component of OPDS raided some illegal refining sites located at Cawthorne Channels, Bille, and Gogokori in the Degema local government area of Rivers State.

He added that illegal refining sites were attacked and destroyed in the area.

The spokesman said: “A Cotonou boat observed to be loaded with illegal refined products and heading into open waters was also engaged and destroyed at Gogokori.

“Similar strikes were also extended to Idama in the Akuku‐Toru local government area and Omoma in Degema LGA upon receipt of intelligence on refining activities at the two locations.

“Identified militants/pirates’ camps identified as Big Joe’s Camp, Sunny’s Camp, Davids’ Camp in Bakassi LGA, and Amos Camps in Calabar LGA in Cross River were attacked by the air component of OPDS on August 25.

READ ALSO: NAF to take delivery of 18 helicopters

“The air strikes were authorised after confirming the locations to be littered with these criminals and their activities.

“Those that attempted to escape through their various escape routes were also attacked.

“In one of the suspected kidnappers’ camps, a lone structure suspected to be harbouring some kidnapped victims with armed men roaming around the structure was also attacked using guns on board the aircraft.

“The strikes led to pandemonium with several kidnapped victims seen escaping.”

Gabkwet revealed that the troops conducted air raids at Chinene, a persistent terrorists’ hideout in the Mandara Mountains in the North-East on August 25.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now