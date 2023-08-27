Nigerian govt issues flood alert over Cameroon’s plan to open Lagdo Dam

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an alert over an imminent flood along the River Benue basin.

This followed plans by the Cameroonian government to open the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in the coming days.

The ministry issued the alert in a letter dated August 21, 2023, signed by its Director of African Affairs, Umar Salisu, and addressed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The letter was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The absence of dams to contain water released from the Lagdo Reservoir located in the Northern Province of Cameroon, on the River Benue basin at any point in time has been identified as a major cause for flooding in Nigeria.

The letter read: “ I have the honour to inform that the Ministry is in receipt of a Note Verbale from the High Commission from the Republic of Cameroon informing that Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

“According to the note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate’ and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions.”

