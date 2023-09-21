‘I’m sorry for anything I have done,’ Embattled Shaibu begs Gov Obaseki for forgiveness

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday begged Governor Godwin Obakeki for forgiveness.

The duo had been at loggerheads since the conclusion of the 2023 election over political differences.

Obaseki in August accused his embattled deputy of scheming to succeed him as governor in 2024.

The state government earlier this month relocated Shaibu’s office from the Government House in Benin City as the relationship between the two allies deteriorated.

The matter, however, came to a head last Monday when the governor locked out his deputy from the Government House.

Shaibu, who addressed journalists in Benin City, begged Obaseki to forgive and forget.

He said: “I use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together.

“We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr. Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.”

