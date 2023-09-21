Imoke, Agabi, Udo Udoma, others lose lands as Wike revokes 165 plots in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 165 plots of land in some highbrow areas of Abuja.

In a notice issued on Thursday night by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said the plots were revoked due to the failure of their owners to develop them.

The plots located in Maitama, Gudu, Wuye, Asokoro, and other areas of Abuja were allocated to prominent Nigerians.

The former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, and Hassan Hadejia were linked to some of the revoked plots of land in the Maitama district.

In Jabi, the late publisher of the Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, and Donubari Josephine Kogbara were among the owners of plots of land in the area.

Others affected by the development are the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Uffot Ekaette, former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, and the ex-Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, among others.

The notice read: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”

