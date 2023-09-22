Federal govt knows those behind latest attack on security personnel —IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Thursday, alleged that the Federal Government knows the culprits behind the killing of eight security personnel by gunmen on Tuesday in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The assailants who attacked their patrol vans also set fire to the bodies of the security operatives, which included soldiers, police officers, and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said, “Such reckless attacks and shedding of blood are not needed to achieve Biafra freedom in our territory.

“The Federal Government knows those behind this latest attack on security personnel.

“They shouldn’t feign ignorance or claim to be surprised because they are working with the perpetrators of that unnecessary attack in order to blackmail IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.”

Powerful claimed that when IPOB began its separatist agitation in 2012, its campaign was peaceful “until the Federal Government started sponsoring splinter groups in order to blackmail IPOB and Kanu.”

“Today, the monsters they have spoon-fed are consuming them. We in IPOB for years have been shouting about the evil plan of the Federal Government towards IPOB’s peaceful agitation, which is simply demanding for a referendum date for the Biafran people to determine their own fate as Indigenous people,” Powerful said.

In the aftermath of the event, the Federal Government on Thursday vowed to hunt down the gunmen behind the killing.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, called the tragedy unfortunate and said that the FG will do all it took to bring those responsible to justice.

He also sent the families of the killed security agents the condolences of the government.

