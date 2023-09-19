Akin-Bright: 12-year-old boy with missing intestine dies

The 12-year-old boy whose small intestine was discovered missing during surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Adebola Akin-Bright, is dead, the PUNCH reports.

He died in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Tuesday evening.

A member of the deceased’s family told the newspaper that the boy was rushed to the ICU after he developed complications and he was pronounced dead by doctors a few minutes later.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had earlier on Tuesday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly release funds for the 12-year-old’s overseas treatment.

At the plenary, the House said it was important for the state government to hasten the overseas treatment of the patient whose health had been deteriorating.

The lawmakers also called for the immediate arrest of the doctor who performed the initial surgery that led to the missing small intestine.

This followed the adoption of a preliminary report presented by the Chairman of a five-man ad hoc committee set up by the parliament to investigate the matter, Mr. Noheem Adams.

