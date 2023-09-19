Akin-Bright: Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to hasten overseas treatment of boy with missing intestine

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly release funds for the overseas treatment of the boy with a missing intestine, Adebola Akin-Bright.

The boy’s small intestine was discovered missing during a surgical process at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

At the plenary, the House said it was important for the state government to hasten the overseas treatment of the patient whose health had been deteriorating.

The lawmakers also called for the immediate arrest of the doctor who performed the initial surgery that led to the missing small intestine while investigations continued.

The lawmakers’ resolutions followed the adoption of a preliminary report presented by the Chairman of a five-man ad hoc committee, Mr. Noheem Adams.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, on September 6, inaugurated the committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the boy’s intestine.



READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly begins probe into 12-year-old boy’s missing intestine

In his presentation, Adams said members of the committee visited the boy at LASUTH and made some shocking discoveries in the course of their investigations.

He said: “We made some shocking discoveries in the course of our investigation. The incident is very unusual, but we want the boy to survive and we know Mr. Speaker is very interested in his survival too.

“We went to LASUTH today on the directives of the speaker, to find out the health status of the 12-year-old boy, Master Adebola Akin-Bright.

“The hospital told us that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had taken care of the bill for his treatment at LASUTH.”

Adams, however, said the hospital informed them that Akin-Bright needed to be transferred urgently to either the United States or the United Kingdom for an intestine transplant.

The lawmaker added that communications were ongoing with hospitals in the two countries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now