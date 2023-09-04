Lagos Assembly begins probe into 12-year-old boy’s missing intestine

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, whose small intestine allegedly got missing during treatment.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, inaugurated the committee during plenary in Alausa, Ikeja.

The mother of the boy, Abiodun Deborah, had on Friday cried out over the disappearance of her child’s small intestine during his treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Obasa asked the committee to investigate the matter and report back to the House in the next two weeks.

The panel is headed by the Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, with Mr. Temitope Adewale, Mr. Steve Ogundipe, Mr. Surajudeen Tijani, and Mr. Lawal Musibau as members.

The speaker also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for visiting the boy.

The governor had during the visit promised to undertake the teenager’s medical expenses.

Obasa said: “It shows the governor is caring for him to have visited mother and child at the hospital and the promise he made which gives hope. It is commendable.

“However, it is important to have a system in place to ensure a structure that curtails any challenge that affects institutions in the state. Therefore, it is necessary that we get to the root of the problem.”

In his remark, the House Deputy Whip, Mr. David Setonji, thanked the speaker for calling the attention of the lawmakers to the issue.

“We need to look more into the health sector of the state,” he added.

