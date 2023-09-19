Nigeria records second grid collapse in five days, electricity drops to 42.7MW

The national grid collapsed again on Tuesday.

The incident was the second this week, following the collapse of the grid on September 14.

The country was thrown into a blackout during the period when the national grid collapsed twice in less than six hours to bring down the power generation by 93.5 percent to 273 megawatts (MW).

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a notice to customers and posted on its X platform, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

The DisCo added that the system collapse which occurred at 11:31 a.m., affected power supply across its network.

The latest incident brought down the power output from a peak of 3,594.60 MW at midnight to 42.7MW.

It wrote: “We are currently engaging with our partners at the National Control Centre as we await updates on restoration status.”

