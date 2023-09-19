Troops kill three suspected members of Biafran National Guard in Abia

Troops of the 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, have killed three suspected members of the self-acclaimed Biafran National Guard at Igboro forest in Abia State.

The brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lt. Innocent Omale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Igboro forest is a boundary between Ohafia and Arochukwu communities in Abia State.

Omale said the troops made contact with the group while acting on a tip-off in the area.

He said: “The suspects bowed to the troops’ superior and heavy firepower during the gun duel that lasted for minutes in the early hours of the day.

“Three of the guard members were neutralised while an unconfirmed number escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Troops kill four suspected IPOB members in Anambra

“The troops recovered a locally-constructed Improvised Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher with 16 barrels mounted on a vehicle and one locally-constructed 12-barrel launcher.

“Also recovered were one locally-constructed four-barrel launcher with tripod, six locally-constructed rocket launchers, one AK 47 rifle, one locally-made den gun, and four locally-made Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Others were one Baofeng radio, two machetes, one jack knife, five fragmental jackets, military uniforms and boots, one vehicle jack, code of conducts, an android phone, and assorted charms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now