BREAKING: Like Atiku, Obi challenges tribunal’s verdict on Tinubu’s election at Supreme Court

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed the ruling of the presidential election petition tribunal which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election at the Supreme Court.

The former Anambra State governor appealed the judgement a few hours after his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, challenged the verdict at the apex court.

The five-member tribunal headed by Justice Hassan Tsammani had on September 6 dismissed the duo’s petitions for being incompetent.

In a 73-page notice of appeal filed by his lead counsel, Dr. Livi Uzoukwu (SAN), the LP candidate challenged the tribunal’s verdict on 51 grounds.

The notice read: “Take notice that the Appellants being dissatisfied with the decisions in PETITION NO: CA/PEPC/03/2023 MR. PETER GREGORY OBI & ANOR. v. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & ORS. (consolidated with Election Petition Nos: CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/05/2023), contained in pages 3-327 of the Judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting as the Presidential Election Petition Court, Holden at Abuja, Coram: H. S. Tsammani, Stephen Jonah Adah, Misitura Omodere Bolaji-Yusuff, Boloukuroma Moses Ugo and Abba Bello Mohammed, JJ.C.A. (“the Court below”) delivered on the 6th day of September 2023, and more particularly stated in paragraph 2 of this Notice of Appeal, do hereby appeal to the Supreme Court on the Grounds set out in Paragraph 3 and will at the hearing of the appeal seek the Reliefs sought in paragraph 4 herein.”

