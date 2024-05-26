Emirate Tussle: Atiku alleges FG backed return of deposed Bayero to destabilise Kano

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Federal Government of backing the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to the ancient city in a bid to destabilise the state.

Atiku who weighed in on the crisis rocking the Kano Emirates Council following the removal of Bayero and reinstatement of former Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi by Gov. Abba Yusuf, said Bayero’s return to the ancient city with heavily armed soldiers couldn’t have been possible without the FG’s backing.

Atiku who made the allegation in a post on his official X handle on Saturday, however, warned the President Bola Tinubu-led administration that any attempt to destabilise the peace of Kano would be resisted.

“The action of the Federal Government in deploying soldiers in Kano in the tussle over the throne of the ancient city is an upset to the peace and security of the state and also in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended,” Atiku said.

“In performing their constitutional duties of law-making, the Kano State House of Assembly (KSHA) passed the amended Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 in consonance with the provision of Section 4 of the Constitution 1999 as Amended, whereas the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf subsequently signed the bill into law. The law, therefore, repealed the 2019 version, which balkanised the ancient Kano Emirate into five.

“The foregoing circumstances happened within the confines of the law and in compliance with the powers conferred on the Governor as provided by Section 5(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended; and also in consultation with the Kingmakers of Kano, reappointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (also known as Muhammadu Sanusi II) as the 16th Emir of Kano State and accordingly handed him a letter of appointment.

“It is surprising that in the early hours of today (Saturday), at or about 5:30 am, the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero, backed by Federal might, made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destabilise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.”

