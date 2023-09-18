News
Lagos CP inaugurates team to investigate Mohbad’s death
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, inaugurated the special investigative team put together to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, had on Saturday confirmed the establishment of the homicide team to investigate the death of the 27-year-old singer.
Mohbad died on Tuesday with controversy raging over the cause of his demise.
READ ALSO: Mohbad’s management vows to retrieve unpaid royalties from Marlian Music
In his address at the inauguration of the 19-member team held in Ikeja, Owohunwa charged them to carry out the assignment diligently.
He said members of the team headed by Mr. Saheed Kassim, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were drawn from different units of the homicide department, including legal and forensic.
He added that their terms of reference include exhumation of the singer’s body, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visitation, and assessment of hospital/medical report and records of suspects/witnesses’ statements.
