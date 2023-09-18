Lagos CP inaugurates team to investigate Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, inaugurated the special investigative team put together to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, had on Saturday confirmed the establishment of the homicide team to investigate the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Mohbad died on Tuesday with controversy raging over the cause of his demise.

READ ALSO: Mohbad’s management vows to retrieve unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

In his address at the inauguration of the 19-member team held in Ikeja, Owohunwa charged them to carry out the assignment diligently.

He said members of the team headed by Mr. Saheed Kassim, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were drawn from different units of the homicide department, including legal and forensic.

He added that their terms of reference include exhumation of the singer’s body, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visitation, and assessment of hospital/medical report and records of suspects/witnesses’ statements.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now