PDP BoT confident Supreme Court will reverse tribunal’s verdict on presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Thursday expressed optimism the Supreme Court would reverse the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal on the February 25 election.

The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on September 6 dismissed the petition filed by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, against President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

The BoT stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its 75th meeting in Abuja and read by the chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

It read: “The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the PEPC in upholding the declaration of the APC as winner of the Feb. 25, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

READ ALSO: Mind what you say about presidential petition, Wabara tells PDP BoT members

“BoT has confidence in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC.”

The BoT commended Atiku for following due process in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate.

It also expressed concerns over the hardship, insecurity, and general sense of apprehension across the country occasioned by the implementation of policies of the APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families,” the communiqué added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now