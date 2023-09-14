Politics
Mind what you say about presidential petition, Wabara tells PDP BoT members
The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has urged party members to hold off on making inciting remarks on the pending presidential election dispute.
Wabara addressed the BoT during a meeting that was conducted at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday.
Read Also: They stole our mandate. We hope the court will give it back to us’ —PDP BoT Chair, Wabara
“I appeal to all members of the BOT to refrain from making provocative and incisive public statements about the ongoing presidential election case and the party as we seek justice at the supreme court,” he said.
The presidential election tribunal, last week, dismissed the PDP’s and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, numerous petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election victory on February 25.
The five justices, who were led by Haruna Tsammani, came to a unanimous conclusion that Abubakar was unable to substantiate allegations of vote manipulation and anomalies.
The panel further determined that Abubakar had failed to establish that Tinubu should have been barred from running for office due to a $460,000 forfeiture to the US government, which was determined to be heroin trafficking proceeds by a Chicago court.
