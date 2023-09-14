Police arraigns man for organ harvesting in Benue

Police in Benue State on Thursday arraigned one Aondoaseer Agbadu at the Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and organ harvesting.

The police prosecutor, Godwin Ato, told the court that one Alexander Swati reported the case at Aliade police station in Benue on August 27.

He said Agbadu criminally conspired with others still at large to deceive and took Swati’s 17-year-old son to Abuja where he was operated upon and one of his kidneys harvested in April.

The prosecutor added that the kidney was sold to people still at large while the operation was conducted without the consent of the victim.

The crime, according to him, contravened the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (2015).

Ato told the court that the police investigation was still ongoing and requested additional time to prosecute the defendant thoroughly.

The presiding Magistrate Taribo Atta did not take Agbadu’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

He directed that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice and remanded the defendant at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

Atta, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 23 for mention.

