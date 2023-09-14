Police arrests suspected bandit over Area Commander’s death in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a suspected bandit, Sa’idu Yaro, in connection with the killing of an area commander in the state.

The Dutsinma Area Commander, Aminu Umar, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was ambushed and killed by bandits while leading a patrol team on a clearance operation of terrorists in the area on July 5.

The police patrol team was overpowered by the bandits in a fierce gun duel that eventually led to Umar and one other officer’s death.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, told journalists on Thursday in Katsina that the 30-year-old suspect was arrested on August 30.

The suspect, according to him, hails from Tsaskiya village in Safana local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The suspect has been on the command’s wanted list for a series of offences, such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other heinous crimes.

“Nemesis caught up with him when he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Hussaini Nabara of Kagara village in Dutsinma LGA.

“During the investigation, he was discovered to be a member of the gang of one Abubakar Jankare, a notorious bandit leader in the area.

“The suspect confessed he conspired with other notorious bandits to ambush and kill late ACP Umar.”

