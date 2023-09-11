NGX: Investors lose N463.6bn amidst 1.24% crash in market cap

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 1.24 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N463.6 billion drop in the value of investments at the capital market from N37.29 trillion to N36.83 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 847.16 basis points to close at 67,296.18, down from 68,143.34 ASI achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors traded 520.13 million shares valued at N8.33 trillion in 9,914 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 483.48 million shares worth N8.34 billion traded by shareholders in 6,660 deals on Friday.

NNFM topped the gainers’ list with a N1.2 kobo rise in share price to move from N12.05 to N13.25 kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.75 kobo to close at N8.45 kobo, above its opening price of N7.7 kobo per share.

CWG’s share price was up by N0.52 kobo to move from N5.78 kobo to N6.30 kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance posted a N0.15 kobo gain to rise from N1.83 kobo to N1.98 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value rose by N0.03 to end trading at N0.44 kobo from N0.41 kobo per share.

NSLTECH topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.03 to drop from N0.3 to N0.27 kobo per share.

ETranzact’s share price dropped by N1 to end trading at N9 from N10 per share.

Nascon lost N5.8 kobo to end trading with N52.20 kobo from N58 per share.

Dangote Sugar lost N6.4 kobo to drop from N64.15 kobo to N57.75 kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share dropped from N3.65 kobo to N3.29 kobo per share after losing N0.36 kobo during trading.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 73.93 million shares valued at N1.04 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 57.66 million shares worth N957.32 million.

Transcorp sold 52.72 million shares worth N331.52 million.

Zenith Bank traded 43.12 million shares valued at N1.52 billion, while FBN Holdings sold 26.57 million shares valued at N480.79 million.

