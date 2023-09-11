Naira depreciates, exchanges for N773/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged for N773.50 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday.

The local currency depreciated by 7.08 percent against the N736.62 it exchanged for the dollar last Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N771.49 to the dollar on Monday.

A spot exchange rate of N804.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N773.50.

The naira sold for as low as N722.39 to the dollar in today’s trading.

A total of $37.86 million exchanged hands at the investors and exporters window on Monday.

