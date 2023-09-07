Fire incident forces Nigerian govt to redirect flight operations to Lagos airport Terminal 2

The Federal Government has redirected flight operations and passenger processing to Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, had during his maiden visit to the airport, last week ordered airlines to relocate to terminal 2 by October 1.

He said the relocation was to pave the way for the renovation and total overhaul of Terminal 1.

In the statement, Yakubu-Funtua said the decision to fast-track the relocation to the new terminal was due to the fire incident that occurred at the airport’s Terminal 1.

A fire incident caused by a malfunctioning cable on the tarmac was reported at the airport on Tuesday night.

A section of FAAN’s administrative building was destroyed by the fire.

