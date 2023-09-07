Minister orders Immigration to clear backlog of 200K passport applications in two weeks

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday, gave the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) two weeks to clear the backlog of over 200,000 passport applications before the agency.

The minister gave the order during a meeting with the Acting Comptroller-General of NIS, Caroline Adepoju, in Abuja.

The Managing Director of Iris Smart Technologies, Mr. Yinka Fisher, was also at the meeting.

Iris Smart Technologies is the company handling the production of Nigerian passport booklets.

Tunjo-Ojo said the order was in line with his promise to remove all bottlenecks in the acquisition of passports and other immigration documents in the country.

He said: “Delays in the processing and enrolment of passports in Nigeria has been a source of frustration for citizens, causing significant delays in obtaining crucial travel documents. The problem of having to deal with about 200,000 backlogs calls for a national emergency.

“As far as I am concerned, the issue of passport is a national emergency; I keep getting emails daily from Nigerians complaining. We cannot continue like this.

“It has become an embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu. I represent him here as your minister.

“That embarrassment is mine now. I am not changing my words. I need the backlog cleared in two weeks.”

Tunji-Ojo said that he received updates on passport enrolments on a daily basis.

“I get daily reports on enrolment from NIS on my phone. This is my best way to be in the know of the situation. Nigerians deserve the best.

“It is their right to own a passport if they can afford it.

“We will also ensure that our debts are cleared by November. My position remains that the delay in the process of obtaining the passport must end.”

