Sports
Full house in Eagles camp as preparation heightens for Sao Tome game
Ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sao Tome & Principe, all 23 of the invited players have arrived at the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo.
Jose Peseiro’s team have already secured a place at the finals which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in January.
But the team need a point from the game to finish top of Group A ahead of Guinea-Bissau.
Read Also: Rohr to face Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
The dead rubber encounter against Sao Tome will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, where the team will have their first training session later tonight.
The new boys in the block, Gift Orban, Victor Boniface, and Jordan Torunarigha are among the players in camp.
The Players in Camp
William Troost-Ekong , Francis Uzoho, Ojo, Adeleye, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jordan, Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Collins, Bruno, Wilfred Ndidi, Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Orban, Boniface
