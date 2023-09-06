W’Cup Kiss: Rubiales to face criminal charges as Hermoso files legal complaint

Suspended Spanish Football federation (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales is set tk face criminal charges after Jenni Hermoso filed a legal complaint over their kiss incident.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation ceremony at the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney which Spain won against England.

The suspended FA boss has repeatedly insisted that the kiss was consensual but Hermoso said she did not enjoy the kiss, and denied that it was consensual.

Rubiales has since been suspended by the world football governing body as investigations continue on the incident.

A statement from the national prosecutor’s office said: “Jennifer Hermoso filed an express complaint for the facts that you all know.

“The national court’s prosecutor’s office will file a complaint as soon as possible. The statement took place at the state attorney general’s office to protect the privacy of the victim.”

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that 81 Spain players, including all 23 World Cup winners, have said they will not play for the team again while Rubiales is in charge.

Spain are due to play in Uefa Nations League qualifying later this month, with fixtures against Sweden and Switzerland on 22 and 26 September.

On Tuesday, head coach of the women’s team Jorge Vilda was sacked, with Montse Tome named as his successor.

