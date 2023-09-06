World Cup-winning coach Vilda laments sack, says FA’s action ‘unfair’

Following his sack by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), caoach Jorge Vilda has tagged the action of the Federation as ‘unfair’.

Vilda led the Spain women’s team to the title of the recently-concluded Women’s FIFA World Cup as they defeated England in the final.

The kiss incident involving Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales and forward Jenni Hermoso during the medal presentation ceremony, has since caused many controversies.

The Federation dismissed Vilda on Tuesday over his perceived support for Rubiales, with Montse Tome named his successor.

“In sporting terms, I am going to accept all the criticisms, but on a personal level I think it has been unfair,” Vilda told Cadena SER.

“It has been a special year. Nothing has ever been said directly but indirectly things have been said that do not suit me. Things have been said that are not true.”

Most of Vilda’s coaching staff resigned and 81 players refused to play for Spain in the aftermath.

Rubiales has refused to resign but has been provisionally suspended by Fifa, football’s world governing body, with Pedro Rocha appointed interim president.

In a statement, the RFEF did not give a specific reason for Vilda’s dismissal, saying he had been “a promoter of the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship in football”.

