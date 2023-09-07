Messi rivalry now ‘gone’, says Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to latter, “changed the history of football,” but their rivalry is now “gone”.

Ronaldo, who now plays in the Saudi Arabia pro-league, said Messi, who plies his own trade in the Major League Soccer in the USA,

Both players frequently competed against one another in Spain’s La Liga when they were in Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

“We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing,” Ronaldo said.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has been left off the shortlist for the first time since 2003, while Messi could win it for the eighth time.

“He makes his way, I make mine. He’s done well, from what I’ve seen. It’s about continuing, the legacy continues,” added 38-year-old Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr.

When asked if hatred was a feature of their rivalry, he said: “Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi. I don’t see the rivalry like that.

Read Also: ‘Leader’ Osimhen is just like Ronaldo, says Napoli boss Garcia

“The rivalry is gone. It was good, the spectators liked it. We shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I’m not saying friends, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other.”

Between them the record-breaking pair have won many of the most prestigious pieces of silverware the game has to offer.

With 451 goals in 438 games, Ronaldo holds the all-time scoring record for Real Madrid. During his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, he also won 16 trophies with the club, including four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, and two Copa del Reys.

Messi currently holds the all-time appearance and goal scoring records for Barcelona with 674 goals in 781 games, and now plays for Inter Miami in the United States.

With Barca, the 36-year-old won 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga championships, four Champions League medals, and seven Copa del Reys.

Messi and Argentina won the 2022 World Cup and a Copa America, while Portugal won the European Championship and the Nations League thanks to Ronaldo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now