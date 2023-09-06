BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Tinubu’s election

The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the judgement, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, did not successfully prove the allegations fraud, non-compliance with the electoral act and indeed all the grounds in their petition challenging the outcome of the election.

READ ALSO: Presidential Tribunal declares Obi’s petition as unmeritious, says all grounds decided in favour of Tinubu

The panel had earlier dismissed the petitions filed by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, against Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s President.

Justice Tsammani said: “This petition (PDP) accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties are to bear their cost.”

