Metro
Section of Lagos Airport, reportedly gutted by fire
There was chaos and panic in the early hours of Wednesday following a fire outbreak at the international wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.
The fire, according to officials, was reportedly caused by a faulty cable on the Tarmac.
The inferno was said to have thrown both staff and passengers into confusion before it was put off by the airport fire service.
A statement from the public relations department of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which confirmed the incident, however, said passengers and staff were successfully evacuated.
“All passengers and staff were asked to evacuate the building while the Lagos State Fire service was on hand to complement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),” the statement said.
