Section of Lagos Airport, reportedly gutted by fire

There was chaos and panic in the early hours of Wednesday following a fire outbreak at the international wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The fire, according to officials, was reportedly caused by a faulty cable on the Tarmac.

The inferno was said to have thrown both staff and passengers into confusion before it was put off by the airport fire service.

Read also: FG orders airlines to vacate Lagos airport, suspends Nigeria Air project

A statement from the public relations department of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which confirmed the incident, however, said passengers and staff were successfully evacuated.

“All passengers and staff were asked to evacuate the building while the Lagos State Fire service was on hand to complement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN),” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now