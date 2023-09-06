Treating ADHD In Nigeria: The Use of Adderall

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a widely recognised ailment around the world, and Nigeria is no exception. Getting treated in Nigeria for ADHD is not impossible; in fact, there are lots of pharmaceutical options available for Nigerians and travelers. If you’re looking to get or continue treatment for ADHD, you might want to compare the top adderall substitutes in case your prescription isn’t valid within Nigeria. That said, here’s a look at the use of Adderall and the treatment of ADHD in Nigeria.

What is ADHD?

ADHD is well-known across the globe in the medical industry, though there are still lots of people who don’t fully understand it. There are a number of misconceptions associated with ADHD, such as that sugar can cause it or that it is simply the fault of the child not wanting to focus.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects children and many adults. It tends to be discovered early on while a child is attending school, but there are many undiagnosed adults living with ADHD. ADHD makes it hard for a person to focus or control impulsive behaviors. Children may be overly active, but this can also be found in adults with ADHD.

ADHD is often controlled through the prescription of amphetamines such as Adderall, Ritalin, or other medications. These medicines aim to control or completely negate the symptoms commonly caused by ADHD.

Causes of ADHD

The causes of ADHD haven’t been discovered, but most recent studies reveal that genes play a significant role. Most children with the condition have a relative or parent with the same condition. Other studies also show that it’s common in premature birth children. Also, mothers who consume alcohol and smoke during pregnancy could birth babies with the disorder.

Symptoms of ADHD

The most common symptom of ADHD in children is the inability to sit still and a short attention span. Children with ADHD find it hard to focus on the task at hand, which is why its often discovered during grade school, as teachers can easily identify students who are hyperactive.

Another common symptom of ADHD is impulsiveness. Children will often act without thinking, but children with ADHD will take it a step further and act on their impulses almost immediately, having little self-control. They may also move excessively for seemingly no reason.

Most children display high activity levels and have a very short attention span. A child will commonly not sit in one place for a long time. Children with ADHD often show this in excessiveness.

There’s a milder version of ADHD known as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). This is another common disorder in children that shares similar symptoms as ADHD. ADD is often thought of as a less severe disorder when compared to ADHD, but can be just as complicated to deal with as ADHD.

The Diagnosis of ADHD

There are no blood tests that can be used to diagnose ADHD. Diagnosing ADHD involves collecting information and undergoing a thorough medical evaluation. Some doctors take up to 6 months to ensure that there is a pattern of behavior that aligns with ADHD before prescribing medication and designing a treatment plan.

Types of ADHD Diagnosis

ADHD can be diagnosed in three types—hyperactive/impulsive type, inattentive type and the combined type. The combined type displays symptoms from the previous two types, which are as follows:

Hyperactive/Impulsive

Fidgets, squirms in their seat and taps their feet and hands

Can’t wait their turn in line

Excessively active

Can’t play quietly

Always on the go

Inattentive Type

Easily distracted

Forget their daily tasks, such as chores and errands, and adults can forget to return calls or keep appointments

Can’t pay close attention

Can’t focus

Doesn’t complete their work

Doesn’t follow set instructions

Can’t organise tasks, and at work doesn’t meet set deadlines

Doesn’t like mentally challenging tasks

Loses things that are needed to complete and do their job effectively

Common Treatment of ADHD in Nigeria

In Nigeria, stimulant drugs such as methylphenidate and dextroamphetamine (Adderall) are used to treat ADHD. These drugs treat the common symptoms of ADHD. There are also various forms of counselling that can be used in treating ADHD. In Nigeria, behavioural therapy is very common. All these combined allow adults and children to control their behaviour and develop social skills.

Side Effects of Using Adderall

Adderall is a commonly used drug for ADHD in Nigeria. It also has several side effects, including lack of appetite, trouble sleeping, dry mouth, nausea, dizziness, headache, stomach pain, constipation, weight loss and anxiety. These side effects are commonly encountered at the beginning of treatment. However, you should always consult a doctor or physician if these symptoms don’t go away.

More severe side effects can include heart problems, hallucinations, high blood pressure, strokes, blurred vision, depression, irritability, agitation and impaired thinking.

If the drug is used long-term, it can also result in the following symptoms that lead to psychological and physical dependence. If misused, you could encounter skin disorders, depression, insomnia, anorexia, moodiness, fatigue, heart damage and aggressive behaviours.

