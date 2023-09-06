APC’s Abubakar Ohere to appeal tribunal’s ruling on Kogi central election

The senator representing Kogi central, Abubakar Ohere, said on Wednesday night he would appeal the judgment of the election petition tribunal that voided his victory in the February 25 election in the constituency.

Ohere, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, expressed shock over the judgment of the tribunal.

He, however, expressed confidence about his chances at the Court of Appeal.

The tribunal had earlier on Wednesday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the actual winner of the election in Kogi central.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, said Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta local government area while that of Akpoti-Uduaghan was intentionally reduced in the same nine polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officers in the ward.

Orjiako said: “After making the proper correction, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan (PDP) having polled 54,074 against Abubakar Ohere (APC) who polled 51,291 is hereby declared the authentic winner.”

However, the APC candidate insisted that the ruling was contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act.

Ohere said: “I feel strongly that the decision is contrary to Paragraph 15 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022.

“As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition if the ground for challenging the election is a majority of lawful votes.

“While I am waiting for my team of lawyers to give me full details on the judgment, I urge all my supporters to be calm and peaceful as their mandate is not lost.

“I know that I have the option of appeal which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers.

“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.”

