At a meeting with Indian billionaire, Tinubu assures investors of ‘good profits’ in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured Indian investors of good profits in Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance during a meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Hinduja Group of Companies, Gopichand Hinduja, in New Delhi.

The Hinduja Group is a conglomerate with a total asset portfolio exceeding $100 billion.

Tinubu, who arrived in the South Asia country on Tuesday for the G-20 leaders’ summit, said his administration would break every bottleneck that impedes their ease of doing business in the country.

The president added that he was in India to attract investments to Nigeria as well as create jobs for Nigerians and new revenue opportunities for the country.

He said: “We are here for business. I am here to personally assure our friends and investors that there is no bottleneck that I will not break. Nigeria will become one of the most conducive places on earth to make good profits and create lasting jobs.

“With my support, there is nothing standing in your way of enjoying the unrivalled opportunities presented by our massive market and the ingenious and hardworking nature of the Nigerian people. We are open for business.”

In his remark, Hinduja thanked the president for his cooperation and expressed confidence that his (Tinubu) success in Lagos would be replicated in Nigeria.

