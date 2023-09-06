Strike: Nigerian govt, TUC agree on two-week window for resolution of impasse

The Federal Government on Tuesday reached an agreement with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the resolution of the impasse with the organized labour within two weeks.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the meeting with the TUC at the ministry headquarters in Abuja.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, led the Congress leadership to the meeting which was boycotted by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC ask court to vacate order on fuel subsidy strike

The meeting took place hours after the NLC began a two-day warning strike to protest the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

Lalong said the TUC agreed to give the federal government two weeks to meet the demands of the organized labour on palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The Federal Government had last month approved the release of N5 billion each to the 36 states for the purchase of food items and others for vulnerable Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

